Soccer-Juventus sign young Bosnian winger Alajbegovic

Juventus have signed 18-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina winger Kerim Alajbegovic from Bayer Leverkusen for 30 million euros on a five-year contract.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 02-08-2026 20:56 IST
Soccer-Juventus sign young Bosnian winger Alajbegovic
  • Country:
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina

Juventus have signed ​Bosnia and ​Herzegovina winger Kerim ‌Alajbegovic from ​Bayer Leverkusen for 30 million euros ($34.6 million), the Serie ‌A club said on Sunday. The 18-year-old Alajbegovic, who spent last season at RB Salzburg and ‌scored 13 goals in 44 appearances across ‌all competitions, has signed a five-year contract with Juve.

He scored in Bosnia's penalty shootout wins over ⁠Wales ​and Italy ⁠in the World Cup playoffs and netted the ⁠opening goal in the 3-1 victory over Qatar ​that sent them through to the knockout ⁠stages for the first time, where they lost 2-0 ⁠to ​co-hosts the United States. Alajbegovic, born in Germany, joined Salzburg from Leverkusen, where ⁠he had been with the youth academy since 2021, ⁠before ⁠the German club re-signed him on a five-year contract.

($1 = 0.8675 euros)

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