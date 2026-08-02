'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' opens to a huge $355 million in US, Canada

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" broke box office records with a $355 million opening weekend in the US and Canada, ranking among the top domestic openings of all time.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 02-08-2026 21:00 IST
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' opens to a huge $355 million in US, Canada
Tom Holland
  • Country:
  • United States

"Spider-Man: Brand ​New Day" brought in $355 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales in its opening weekend, the studio said, ranking among ‌the top domestic openings of all time. The film, which marks actor Tom Holland's fourth outing as the web-slinging superhero, depicts Peter Parker fighting crime in a world that has forgotten he ‌is Spider-Man. Zendaya co-stars as MJ, the love of Parker's life.

"'Spider-Man: Brand New ‌Day' is fundamentally a movie about friendship, about the balm of connection in all our lives, and that is resonant to audiences of all ages and all around the world," Tom Rothman, chairman and chief ⁠executive of ​Sony Pictures Entertainment's Motion ⁠Picture Group, said. Data from Rentrak indicates "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" had the highest domestic gross opening since the ⁠COVID-19 pandemic and the second-highest of all time, behind the 2019 release of the blockbuster film "Avengers: Endgame," ​which brought in $357 million in the United States and Canada, without adjusting for inflation.

Spider-Man is ⁠one of the most popular of Marvel's comic book characters, with a cinematic appeal that endures even ⁠as audiences ​have shown signs of fatigue with the superhero genre. Paul Dergarabedian, head of marketplace trends for Rentrak, said on Friday that the franchise is approaching the $10 billion mark ⁠in unadjusted worldwide theatrical box office, which speaks to the character's appeal.

The overall domestic box ⁠office performance remains ⁠below pre-pandemic levels. Year-to-date receipts are up 10% from last year, but 16% below 2019, the year before the pandemic struck, according to ‌Rentrak.

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