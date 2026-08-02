'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' opens to $355 million in US, Canada
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" achieved a record-breaking $355 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales in its opening weekend, marking a significant domestic box office achievement.
- Country:
- United States
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" brought in $355 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales in its opening weekend, ranking among the top domestic openings of all time, according to Columbia Pictures. The film, which marks actor Tom Holland's fourth outing as the web-slinging hero, depicts Peter Parker fighting crime in a world that has forgotten he's Spider-Man. Zendaya co-stars as MJ, the love of Parker's life.