'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' opens to $355 million in US, Canada

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" achieved a record-breaking $355 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales in its opening weekend, marking a significant domestic box office achievement.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 02-08-2026 20:40 IST
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' opens to $355 million in US, Canada
Tom Holland
  • Country:
  • United States

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" brought in $355 million in ‌U.S. and Canadian ticket sales ‌in its opening weekend, ranking among the top domestic openings ⁠of ​all ⁠time, according to Columbia Pictures. The ⁠film, which marks actor Tom ​Holland's fourth outing as the web-slinging ⁠hero, depicts Peter Parker ⁠fighting ​crime in a world that has forgotten he's ⁠Spider-Man. Zendaya co-stars as MJ, the ⁠love ⁠of Parker's life.

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