'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' opens to a huge $355 million in US, Canada

"Spider-Man: Brand ​New Day" brought in $355 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales in ‌its opening weekend, the studio said, ranking among the top domestic openings of all time. The film, which marks actor Tom ‌Holland's fourth outing as the web-slinging superhero, depicts Peter Parker ‌fighting crime in a world that has forgotten he is Spider-Man. Zendaya co-stars as MJ, the love of Parker's life.

"'Spider-Man: Brand New ⁠Day' ​is fundamentally ⁠a movie about friendship, about the balm of connection in all our ⁠lives, and that is resonant to audiences of all ages ​and all around the world," Tom Rothman, chairman and chief ⁠executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment's Motion Picture Group, said. Data from Rentrak ⁠indicates "Spider-Man: ​Brand New Day" had the highest domestic gross opening since the COVID-19 pandemic and the second-highest of all ⁠time, behind the 2019 release of the blockbuster film "Avengers: Endgame," which ⁠brought ⁠in $357 million in the United States and Canada, without adjusting for inflation.