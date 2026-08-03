Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 0223 PM EDT on Sunday, August 2

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 0223 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL NFL

Saints DT Bryan ​Bresee to have season-ending surgery New Orleans Saints defensive tackle ​Bryan Bresee will undergo season-ending surgery on his ‌torn ​ACL, head coach Kellen Moore confirmed Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-BRESEE, Field Level Media --

Jerry Jones to 'think about' tinting windows at AT&T Stadium Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitted that he will contemplate tinting the west-facing ‌windows at AT&T Stadium.

FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-JONES, Field Level Media --

Report: Bills S C.J. Gardner-Johnson has lower calf strain Buffalo Bills veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is nursing a lower right calf injury, one day after being carted off the practice field, ESPN reported Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-GARDNER-JOHNSON, Field Level Media --

Veteran G Andrus Peat ‌retires from NFL FOOTBALL-NFL-PEAT, Field Level Media

---- BASEBALL

MLB Tarik Skubal on trade to Dodgers: 'This isn't what I planned'

Tarik Skubal fought to hold back ‌tears early Sunday morning as he discussed the trade that is sending him from the Detroit Tigers to the Los Angeles Dodgers. BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-DET-SKUBAL, Field Level Media

-- Report: Braves' top pick AJ Gracia has season-ending surgery

AJ Gracia, the Atlanta Braves' top pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, underwent labrum surgery and will miss seven to ⁠10 months, ​The Athletic reported Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-ATL-GRACIA, Field Level ⁠Media

-- Astros 3B Carlos Correa could return from injury

BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-CORREA, Field Level Media --

Tarik Skubal trade official; prospects get assignments BASEBALL-MLB-DET-TRADE, Field Level Media

-- Today’s games

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m. Philadelphia at ⁠Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 1:37 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at ​Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m. Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee ⁠at L.A. Angels, 3:15 p.m. Detroit at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:20 p.m. --

Tomorrow’s previews Washington at Philadelphia, ⁠6:40 ​p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. San Francisco at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. ----

BASKETBALL WNBA

Today’s games Indiana at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Los ⁠Angeles at Portland, 3:30 p.m. Connecticut at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. --

Tomorrow’s previews Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New ⁠York, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Chicago, ⁠9 p.m.

---- SOCCER

Revs' Jack Harrison gets green card, eligible to play SOCCER-MLS-NER-HARRISON, Field Level Media

---- GOLF

PGA Today’s event

Rocket Classic --

LPGA Today’s event

AIG Women's Open --

CHAMPIONS Today’s event

Portugal Invitational ----

TENNIS ATP

Today’s events Washington; Montreal

-- WTA

Today’s events Washington; Memphis; Toronto

---- ESPORTS

Today’s events CS:GO -- BLAST Bounty Summer at Attard, Malta

Dota -- ‌Games of the Future ‌at Astana, Kazakhstan Overwatch Champions Series Midseason Championship at Esports World Cup, ​Paris

LoL -- League Championship Series Summer ----