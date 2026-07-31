Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Inter Miami's new signing Casemiro says he still has winning drive

Inter Miami's new Brazilian midfielder Casemiro said at ​his unveiling on Thursday that he still had the drive to be a winner after his move to ​the Major League Soccer club as a free agent. The 34-year-old, who won ‌five ​Champions League titles with Real Madrid and later helped Manchester United win the League Cup and FA Cup, has joined on a deal through the 2027 MLS Sprint campaign, with an option to extend to June 2029.

Saints WR Chris Olave reportedly agrees to 4-year, $132M deal

The New Orleans Saints and wide receiver Chris Olave agreed to a long-term extension on ‌Thursday. The Saints announced a multi-year deal for Olave while reports pinpointed it as a four-year, $132 million deal that includes $90 million guaranteed.

Soccer-FIFA to proceed with consultation process over stake sale plans

FIFA said on Friday it would move forward with its consultation process to bring private investment into the World Cup and its other tournaments in defiance of a fierce UEFA-led backlash against the proposal. The world soccer governing body on Tuesday announced it planned to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup and its other ‌events, offering external investors stakes of up to 20%.

Basketball-Storm co-owner fined and suspended by WNBA after confrontation with fans

Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton has been fined and suspended from attending the team's next five home matches after an exchange ‌with two fans during Tuesday's game with the Indiana Fever, the WNBA confirmed to Reuters on Thursday. According to multiple reports, Keaton berated two teenage girls who brought signs into Climate Pledge Arena supporting Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, who voiced her support for barring transgender athletes from women's and girls' sports in an ESPN article published last week.

Panthers lose WR Chris Brazzell II to season-ending knee injury

Panthers rookie third-round pick Chris Brazzell II is out for the season just days into his first NFL training camp. The Panthers confirmed Thursday the wide receiver will undergo season-ending surgery on the lateral collateral ⁠ligament of his left ​knee and will be placed on injured reserve.

Dodgers hold Shohei ⁠Ohtani (knee soreness) out of lineup

In what was called a precautionary move, the Los Angeles Dodgers held Shohei Ohtani out of the starting lineup for their Thursday game against the Seattle Mariners due to left knee soreness. The lineup change was sparked when Ohtani reported experiencing increased knee discomfort during ⁠pregame treatment.

Soccer-CONCACAF rejects FIFA World Cup Stake sale proposal, Mexico says it will review plan

CONCACAF rejected FIFA's World Cup stake sale proposal during a meeting on Thursday but stopped short of following UEFA's plan to boycott the global showcase, while the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) said ​it would study the proposal before deciding its position. The regional bloc for North America, Central America and the Caribbean said its 41 member associations expressed "deep concerns" about the lack of due process surrounding the proposal, a short ⁠deadline and the absence of any review or approval by relevant FIFA governance bodies.

Reports: 49ers bring back WR Deebo Samuel on 1-year, $7 million deal

Deebo Samuel agreed to a one-year deal with the 49ers worth $7 million, reuniting with San Francisco following a season away from the team that drafted him. Multiple outlets ⁠reported ​the agreement but it was yet to be made official by the 49ers late Thursday.

WTA roundup: Jessica Pegula charges into Washington quarterfinals

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula overcame a slow start and produced a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over Poland's Magdalena Frech on Thursday in the second round of the Mubadala DC Open in Washington. Pegula came through in the match's key moments, converting five break opportunities and saving 5 of 7 break points on her own serve.

Soccer-UEFA to boycott World Cup and ⁠FIFA tournaments over stake sale plans

European soccer's governing body UEFA and its 55 member nations on Thursday voted to boycott all FIFA tournaments in what could be a knockout blow to the global soccer organisation's proposal to sell a ⁠stake in the World Cup to external investors. In a statement that ⁠pulled no punches, Europe presented a united front to FIFA boss Gianni Infantino, whose proposal this week blindsided regional confederations and caused uproar just weeks after the World Cup staged in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Orioles acquire C Jake Rogers in trade with Tigers

The Baltimore Orioles added an experienced catcher Thursday, acquiring Jake Rogers from the Detroit Tigers for minor ‌league right-hander Zane Barnhart. Rogers provides another ‌option behind the plate while Adley Rutschman and Samuel Basallo remain on the injured list. Rutschman is dealing with inflammation in his ​left wrist, while a right shoulder issue has sidelined Basallo.