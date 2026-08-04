Cricket-Pakistan appoint Michael Smith as batting coach
The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed former South Africa first-class cricketer Michael Smith as the batting coach of the Pakistan men's team on a two-year contract.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Former South Africa first-class cricketer Michael Smith has been appointed batting coach of the Pakistan men's team across formats on a two-year contract, the country's cricket board (PCB) said in a statement on Tuesday.
ALSO READ
-
Suspected suicide bombing at police station kills 17 in Pakistan, officials say
-
Cricket-India's Bumrah ruled out of Sri Lanka tests, Nabi earns first call-up
-
Suspected suicide bombing at police station kills at least 14 in Pakistan, officials say
-
Suspected suicide bombing at police station kills at least 14 in Pakistan, officials say
-
WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launches fresh attacks