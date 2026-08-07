Shakib Al Hasan: A Cricketer's Quest for Justice and Homecoming

Shakib Al Hasan, former Bangladeshi cricket captain and politician, wishes to return from exile to face charges and play a farewell series if safety is assured. His situation stems from broader political turmoil following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Shakib remains hopeful about returning to Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 16:31 IST
Shakib Al Hasan: A Cricketer's Quest for Justice and Homecoming
Shakib Al Hasan
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan, a cricket icon from Bangladesh and a former lawmaker, announced intentions to return from a self-imposed exile, seeking to challenge serious charges levied against him, including murder. His decision relies on the government's assurances for his safety, reflecting the political instability following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ousting.

Shakib, who hasn't retired from international cricket, aims to play a farewell series and participate in the 2027 World Cup. His situation underscores the repercussions of Hasina's removal, affecting many of her allies who face legal jeopardy, highlighting the uncertain political climate under current Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's leadership.

Though living in the United States since the 2024 uprising that ended Hasina's rule, Shakib is vocal about wanting to return to Bangladesh. He claims innocence regarding the charges, expressing the need for dialogue with the government to drop what he considers fabricated allegations. Despite the challenges, Shakib is determined to safeguard his reputation and legacy.

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