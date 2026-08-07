North Korea's Support to Russia: A New Chapter in Global Military Alliances

In a move signaling a shift in global military alliances, North Korea has reportedly deployed a missile unit to aid Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. According to a Ukrainian intelligence official, this deployment marks North Korea's most significant military involvement since the 1950s era.

The Ukrainian military intelligence agency reports that a North Korean missile unit is stationed in Russia's Voronezh region, equipped with up to 120 ballistic missiles. Approximately 90 North Korean personnel are part of this unit. The United States is aware of this deployment, further highlighting the international ramifications.

This military collaboration between North Korea and Russia extends to the deployment of thousands of North Korean troops and construction workers. North Korea's support to Russia includes not just manpower but also artillery and missile supplies, fortifying Russia's military operations against Ukraine.