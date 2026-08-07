Clash of Titans: Shields vs. Price Showdown Expected in 2027

Claressa Shields, the reigning undisputed heavyweight champion, has announced that her much-anticipated fight with Welsh competitor Lauren Price will likely be delayed until 2027. The announcement comes following Price's April victory over Stephanie Pineiro, which sparked discussions of a title match between the two.

Shields, 31, plans to shift to middleweight to face Australia's Kaye Scott in August, expressing determination to eventually meet Price in the ring. 'Lauren is explosive and skilled,' Shields stated in an interview with the BBC, emphasizing her desire to showcase her abilities against Price.

While Price, 32, expressed urgency for the matchup, citing no reasons for delay, the anticipated clash remains on hold. According to sources, including promoter Ben Shalom, a potential two-fight deal was in talks, but progress has stalled since Price's last bout against Pineiro.