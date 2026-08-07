FIFA Faces Turbulence as Infantino's Leadership is Challenged

FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, face significant opposition after a failed proposal to sell tournament commercial rights. European bodies, including UEFA, question his leadership, calling for resignation, while some associations like Mexico and Argentina support him. Infantino's re-election is uncertain amid internal and external criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 21:37 IST
FIFA Faces Turbulence as Infantino's Leadership is Challenged
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  • Norway

A major standoff is brewing within the global football community as FIFA president Gianni Infantino finds himself at the center of controversy. Calls for his resignation are mounting, spearheaded by Norway, after several European football associations withdrew their support following a contentious commercial rights proposal.

The proposal, which sought to raise $4.2 billion by selling commercial stakes in the World Cup and other tournaments, has divided football bodies worldwide. While UEFA remains firm in its boycott of FIFA events, citing concerns over governance and transparency, the Confederation of African Football and federations in Mexico and Argentina continue to back Infantino's leadership.

As the situation unfolds, Infantino's bid for re-election in March looks increasingly precarious. Critics accuse him of governance failure and an abuse of presidential power. FIFA, meanwhile, has acknowledged mistakes in the proposal process but denies any governance breaches, insisting it will review the issue to restore confidence among its members.

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