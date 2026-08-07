Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney's Dramatic Victory on Mont Ventoux

Poland's Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney claimed a triumphant victory on Mont Ventoux during stage seven of the Tour de France Femmes, donning the leader's yellow jersey after a strategic nine-kilometre solo attack. She leads by 15 seconds over Demi Vollering as the race heads into its final stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 21:58 IST
Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney's Dramatic Victory on Mont Ventoux
  • Country:
  • Poland

Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney of Poland stunned the cycling world with a breathtaking solo ride, securing victory atop the Mont Ventoux in a thrilling stage seven of the Tour de France Femmes on Friday. Her determined solo effort propelled her into the coveted yellow leader's jersey, marking a significant milestone in her career.

The challenging 146.8-km stage from La Voulte-sur-Rhone, including the legendary Mont Ventoux climb, saw Niewiadoma-Phinney initiate a decisive move with over nine kilometers remaining, leaving her closest rivals struggling to keep pace. Beginning the day in third position, she now holds a slender 15-second advantage over Dutch cyclist Demi Vollering, with Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini in close pursuit.

The Peloton faced attrition as the climactic summit approached. Niewiadoma-Phinney, lagging by 1 minute 17 seconds initially, capitalized on a cat-and-mouse game between her competitors. Demonstrating remarkable endurance, she sustained her lead, eventually crossing the finish line with jubilant arms uplifted. As the race heads towards its penultimate stage, anticipation builds for the first potential repeat victory since the race's inception in 2022.

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