Sports Roundup: Deals, Injuries, and Draft Highlights

The sports landscape is bustling with significant developments. Jack Kayil, selected as the 39th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, has signed a five-year contract with German basketball team Alba Berlin, as announced by the club. Meanwhile, Chicago Fire defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi will miss the remainder of the season due to a thigh injury, impacting the team after their World Cup success.

The Minnesota Twins are making moves too, promoting top prospect Kaelen Culpepper in their bid for playoff contention. In another major development, Kawhi Leonard is under scrutiny due to an undisclosed sponsorship deal with Daktronics, raising questions about potential salary cap circumvention.

Other notable events include an MLB nail-biter where the Chicago Cubs emerged victorious against the Toronto Blue Jays, and in soccer, FIFA President Infantino faces calls for resignation while securing support across confederations.