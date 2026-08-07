Uttarakhand Celebrates Commonwealth Glory: A Boost for Young Athletes

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honored athletes and their coaches for their remarkable performances at the Commonwealth Games 2026, held in Glasgow, Scotland. At a ceremony at the Chief Minister's residence, Dhami congratulated the medalists, their trainers, and families, expressing pride in their achievements as a source of inspiration for the entire state.

The honorees included para-athlete Shubham Juyal from Roorkee, who won a silver medal, and judoka Unnati Sharma from Dehradun, who secured a bronze, along with their respective coaches. Indian boxing team coach Khimanand Belwal from Haldwani was also recognized. Chief Minister Dhami noted that the accomplishments of Uttarakhand's athletes elevate the prestige of the state and the nation on an international platform, achieved through relentless hard work and coach guidance.

In his commitment to advancing sports development, Dhami highlighted the state's efforts to enhance sports infrastructure and facilities, aiming to position Uttarakhand among the leading sporting states in India. The government has fortified its sports policy to provide financial incentives, job opportunities, and specialized training while promoting women athletes and emerging rural talent to realize their full potential.

Dhami emphasized the significant potential of Uttarakhand's youth, linking sports with employment and health. Initiatives are underway to bolster the sports university, improve coach capabilities, and refine resources to prepare athletes for international competitions. Expressing confidence, he hoped the Commonwealth Games medalists would inspire future generations and further propel Uttarakhand's sporting talent onto the global stage.

The Chief Minister assured continued state support for athletes, aspiring for a bright future for them as they elevate the state's presence in the global sports arena. (ANI)