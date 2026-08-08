Tragic Heatwave: Fijian Rugby Star Succumbs to Suspected Heatstroke in Japan

Fijian rugby player Saimoni Vunilagi, aged 26, tragically passed away from suspected heatstroke after a training session in southern Japan. His team, Kyushu Electric Power Kyuden Voltex, issued a statement confirming his death on Friday, highlighting the severe heat conditions during practice.

Japan has been engulfed in an intense heatwave recently, with temperatures soaring past 40°C. The government has termed such days as 'brutally hot.' Vunilagi, who had recently joined the team, was known for his promising talent and generous spirit, making his sudden demise a severe blow to the club.

The national rugby scene is grappling with the heat as well, evidenced by Japan's recent match against Australia, where teams were required to take water breaks due to oppressive temperatures. Meanwhile, Vunilagi's club mourns his loss, expressing condolences to his family and honoring his short but impactful presence.