Tragic Farewell: Lionel Messi's Father Passes at 68

Jorge Messi, father of famed footballer Lionel Messi, has died at the age of 68 in a Rosario medical clinic, Argentina. The Messi family confirmed the news to Reuters, stating that he spent his final days under medical care.

Jorge played a pivotal role in Lionel's career, offering unwavering support and acting as his representative during his early years and tenure at Barcelona. Lionel often sought his father's approval, illustrating the deep bond shared between them. Following his father's death, numerous clubs, including Real Madrid, Newell's Old Boys, and the Argentine Football Association, extended their condolences to the Messi family.

The Messi family issued a statement about Jorge's health during the World Cup, revealing his medical treatment. Lionel, emotionally affected, dedicated his performance to his father, shedding tears after a hat-trick against Algeria. As clubs around the world join in grief, Jorge's legacy remains intertwined with Lionel's illustrious career.