Tragic Farewell: Lionel Messi's Father Passes at 68

Jorge Messi, the father of football icon Lionel Messi, passed away at 68 in Rosario, Argentina. The elder Messi had been a constant support in Lionel's career, acting as a pillar and representative. His passing has evoked condolences from clubs and entities worldwide, highlighting his impact on Lionel's journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 22:14 IST
Tragic Farewell: Lionel Messi's Father Passes at 68
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Jorge Messi, father of famed footballer Lionel Messi, has died at the age of 68 in a Rosario medical clinic, Argentina. The Messi family confirmed the news to Reuters, stating that he spent his final days under medical care.

Jorge played a pivotal role in Lionel's career, offering unwavering support and acting as his representative during his early years and tenure at Barcelona. Lionel often sought his father's approval, illustrating the deep bond shared between them. Following his father's death, numerous clubs, including Real Madrid, Newell's Old Boys, and the Argentine Football Association, extended their condolences to the Messi family.

The Messi family issued a statement about Jorge's health during the World Cup, revealing his medical treatment. Lionel, emotionally affected, dedicated his performance to his father, shedding tears after a hat-trick against Algeria. As clubs around the world join in grief, Jorge's legacy remains intertwined with Lionel's illustrious career.

TRENDING

1
Birthright Citizenship Showdown: Trump's Orders Face Legal Hurdles

Birthright Citizenship Showdown: Trump's Orders Face Legal Hurdles

United States
2
Energy Crisis Forces Bangladesh's Textile Sector to Seek Sustainable Solutions

Energy Crisis Forces Bangladesh's Textile Sector to Seek Sustainable Solutio...

Bangladesh
3
Explosions Rock Kyiv Amidst Air Raid Alert

Explosions Rock Kyiv Amidst Air Raid Alert

Ukraine
4
New Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella Vows Economic Reform and Security Crackdown

New Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella Vows Economic Reform and Se...

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Deliver by 2030? Financing, Energy and Urban Gaps Put SDG Progress Under Pressure

Power Behind the Plate: UNDP Framework Targets Inequality Across Global Food Systems

Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026