New Defence Pact Unites Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia

A groundbreaking defence pact has been signed between Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia.

Echoing NATO's Article 5 mutual defence framework, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan clarified that the agreement does not target Iran. Plans include establishing a ministerial committee and a secretariat in Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, Fidan noted that Egypt could potentially join the pact, pending the resolution of some technical issues. The signing of this accord signifies a shift in regional alliances and power structures.