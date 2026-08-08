New Defence Pact Unites Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia
A new defence pact signed by Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia mirrors NATO's Article 5 mutual defence agreement, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The accord, which is not aimed at Iran, will establish a ministerial committee and a secretariat in Saudi Arabia. Egypt may join pending technical resolutions.
- Country:
- Turkey
A groundbreaking defence pact has been signed between Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia.
Echoing NATO's Article 5 mutual defence framework, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan clarified that the agreement does not target Iran. Plans include establishing a ministerial committee and a secretariat in Saudi Arabia.
Furthermore, Fidan noted that Egypt could potentially join the pact, pending the resolution of some technical issues. The signing of this accord signifies a shift in regional alliances and power structures.
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