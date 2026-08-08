Sports Week in Review: Home Runs, Heartbreaks, and Historic Plays

Cam Smith's impressive dual homers powered the Houston Astros to a 6-3 victory over the San Diego Padres, marking 13 wins in 16 games. Smith's prowess on the field promises a thrilling season ahead.

Lane Johnson, the Philadelphia Eagles’ stalwart right tackle, hinted that 2026 might be his swan song, emphasizing life's shifting priorities. Meanwhile, the Eagles are poised to integrate their efficient 'tush push' play under new Offensive Coordinator Sean Mannion's strategy.

In a somber note, Los Angeles County's medical examiner confirmed that Memphis Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke's death resulted from a drug overdose. The sports world was also saddened by the passing of Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge, in Argentina. The week held mixed fortunes for other players, with injuries besetting the Broncos' Matt Henningsen and Commanders' Laremy Tunsil.