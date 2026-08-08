Demi Vollering Takes Tour de France Femmes Lead with Stunning Stage Win

Dutch cyclist Demi Vollering clinched the yellow jersey in a gripping performance during the eighth stage of the Tour de France Femmes. Her victory on the mountainous route from Sisteron to Nice came after a strategic late-stage breakaway on the Chemin de l'Arieta climb.

Vollering's win was a day of redemption, having lost significant ground to Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney on Mont Ventoux just 24 hours earlier. Despite the setback, Vollering and her team orchestrated a tactical masterstroke to regain control of the race, overtaking her rivals with a bold attack.

Following her triumph, Vollering prepares for the final stage in Nice, holding an eight-second lead in the general classification. The stage was not without controversy, however, as Niewiadoma-Phinney criticized what she perceived as unfair tactics employed by Vollering's team.