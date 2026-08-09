FC Barcelona Pushes for Star Signing as Man City Holds Firm on Rodri

FC Barcelona is edging closer to signing Manchester City midfield star Rodri, as efforts intensify to lure the Spanish player to La Liga. However, Manchester City is holding firm to their valued asset, with the club seeking 80 million euros for the player, according to reports by Goal.com.

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has reiterated that Rodri will remain in Manchester until the deal is resolved. "At the moment, it seems that Rodri will be in Manchester next Wednesday," Maresca commented, signaling his reliance on the player for as long as he remains officially contracted to the club.

Barcelona, eager to integrate Rodri into Hansi Flick's tactical framework, aims to expedite the transfer. Flick reportedly desires Rodri's arrival by August 12 to ensure a seamless transition. Maresca's statements, sourced from Goal.com, reflect the current status of negotiations without impeding potential transfer progress.