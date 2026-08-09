Carrick's Tactical Caution: Mount's Injury and United's Pre-Season Strategy

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick eased concerns over an injury to midfielder Mason Mount during a pre-season match against PSG, emphasizing caution in player fitness. Despite Mount's early exit, the team's effort was lauded, indicating promising preparations ahead of the Premier League opener against Hull City on August 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 13:44 IST
Carrick's Tactical Caution: Mount's Injury and United's Pre-Season Strategy
Manchester United
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United's manager Michael Carrick has addressed worries about midfielder Mason Mount's injury, stressing the club's cautious approach to player health. Mount had to leave the field early during a friendly match against Paris St. Germain due to an apparent injury. Carrick's remarks aimed to assuage any fears regarding Mount's condition.

During the match in Gothenburg, PSG scored within the first two minutes thanks to Ibrahim Mbaye, placing United on the back foot. However, the English club equalized before halftime through Bryan Mbeumo. Carrick expressed satisfaction with his team's ability to problem-solve against strong opposition like PSG.

He highlighted the importance of pre-season games for gaining insights into players' performances and readiness for the upcoming season. United's Premier League campaign is set to begin against Hull City on August 22, following more preparatory games against Leeds United and AC Milan.

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