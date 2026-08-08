Sports Highlights: Draft Picks, Contracts, and Controversies

Jack Kayil, drafted 39th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, will continue his career in Germany. Alba Berlin announced signing the young point guard to a five-year contract through 2030-31.

In the NFL, Colts' Cam Taylor-Britt is suspended for the season opener due to a violation of the league's personal conduct policy. The Chicago Fire’s Mbekezeli Mbokazi also suffers a season-ending thigh injury.

The Minnesota Twins aim to boost their playoff hopes by promoting shortstop prospect Kaelen Culpepper. On the contract front, notable NFL signings include Peter Skoronski’s four-year deal with the Titans and O'Cyrus Torrence’s extension with the Bills. In soccer, FIFA President Gianni Infantino faces calls for resignation amid controversy.