From The Field To The Court: Major Sports Highlights of the Week

The latest sports news covers a variety of events, from DiJonai Carrington's controversial ejection in the WNBA to FIFA's leadership crisis under Gianni Infantino. Other highlights include Drew Brees' induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, MLB updates, college sports legislation delays, and the passing of Lionel Messi's father.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 13:26 IST
From The Field To The Court: Major Sports Highlights of the Week
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In the world of sports, Sky guard DiJonai Carrington made headlines after suggesting her ejection for a foul had racial implications. The incident happened during a game against Indiana Fever, leading her to post 'WHITE PRIVILEGE @indianafever' on social media.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate postponed the voting on critical college sports legislation aimed at addressing issues like name, image, likeness rights, and revenue-sharing among student-athletes. This move, championed by Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell, will be revisited after the summer recess.

In football, Drew Brees was honored in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, underscoring his resilience against initial career doubts. The event also celebrated other football legends, including Larry Fitzgerald and Luke Kuechly.

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