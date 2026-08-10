Malawi's Historic Triumph at WAFCON Secures World Cup Spot

Malawi achieved a historic success at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, overcoming Ghana 2-1 to secure their place in the World Cup. The victory marks Malawi's debut World Cup qualification, joining Algeria, Cameroon, and Morocco as Africa’s representatives. The final, a week away, promises a new WAFCON champion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 04:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 04:27 IST
Malawi's Historic Triumph at WAFCON Secures World Cup Spot
  • Country:
  • Malawi

Malawi continued their fairy-tale run in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, coming from behind to beat Ghana 2-1. This victory on Sunday not only advanced them past the quarter-finals but also secured the nation's first-ever spot in the World Cup. Rose Kadzere delivered the decisive goal in the 79th minute after Temwa Chawinga equalized in the 12th, overcoming an early lead by Ghana's Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.

Joining Algeria, Cameroon, and Morocco, Malawi is among Africa's automatic qualifiers for next year's 32-team World Cup in Brazil. Malawi is set to face Algeria in the first semi-final on Wednesday, while hosts Morocco will battle Cameroon. Notably, Cameroon created a major upset by defeating defending champions Nigeria 1-0 earlier. Myriam Nyadjou's long-range free kick secured Cameroon's World Cup entry, marking the end of Nigeria's uninterrupted streak of World Cup appearances.

This shift in power signals the emergence of a potential new winner in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. Only Equatorial Guinea and South Africa have previously lifted the African trophy, setting the stage for a fresh champion to be crowned in Rabat next Sunday.

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