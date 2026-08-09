Algeria's Historic Women's World Cup Berth

Algeria made history by securing its first-ever qualification for the Women's World Cup, after a crucial quarter-final victory in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

On Saturday, Algeria defeated a 10-player Ivory Coast team 2-1 in Casablanca, while Morocco also booked their spot in next year's finals in Brazil by edging South Africa 2-1 in Rabat.

Both teams now await their semi-final opponents, as the road to the global tournament continues, with Ivory Coast and South Africa still chasing qualification via inter-confederation play-offs.