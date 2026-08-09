Algeria's Historic Women's World Cup Berth

Algeria has qualified for its first Women's World Cup, joined by Morocco after both secured victories in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals. The semi-finalists advance to the global tournament, with potential for others via FIFA’s play-offs. Historic achievements mark a new era in African women's football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 04:09 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 04:09 IST
Algeria's Historic Women's World Cup Berth
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  • Country:
  • Algeria

Algeria made history by securing its first-ever qualification for the Women's World Cup, after a crucial quarter-final victory in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

On Saturday, Algeria defeated a 10-player Ivory Coast team 2-1 in Casablanca, while Morocco also booked their spot in next year's finals in Brazil by edging South Africa 2-1 in Rabat.

Both teams now await their semi-final opponents, as the road to the global tournament continues, with Ivory Coast and South Africa still chasing qualification via inter-confederation play-offs.

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