Algeria Triumphs: First Women's World Cup Qualification

In a historic achievement, Algeria's women's soccer team has qualified for the Women's World Cup for the first time. This milestone was marked by a thrilling 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final clash held in Casablanca.

The North African side displayed resilience after trailing, with Ines Khiri and Amira Ould Braham scoring second-half goals to overturn Ivory Coast's initial lead given by Ines Konan. The match also saw pivotal moments, including a red card for Ivory Coast's Csira Ouedraogo and a missed penalty by Rebecca Elloh when the score was 1-1.

While the World Cup chase continues, Ivory Coast can still qualify through the inter-confederation play-offs if they succeed in their next match against the loser of Ghana versus Malawi. The semi-finalists from this Cup secure automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.