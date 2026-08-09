Algeria Triumphs: First Women's World Cup Qualification

Algeria's women's soccer team secured their first World Cup qualification by defeating Ivory Coast 2-1 in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final. Following a red card for Ivory Coast, Algeria capitalized on this advantage to secure their spot with goals from Ines Khiri and Amira Ould Braham.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 01:14 IST
Algeria Triumphs: First Women's World Cup Qualification
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  • Country:
  • Algeria

In a historic achievement, Algeria's women's soccer team has qualified for the Women's World Cup for the first time. This milestone was marked by a thrilling 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final clash held in Casablanca.

The North African side displayed resilience after trailing, with Ines Khiri and Amira Ould Braham scoring second-half goals to overturn Ivory Coast's initial lead given by Ines Konan. The match also saw pivotal moments, including a red card for Ivory Coast's Csira Ouedraogo and a missed penalty by Rebecca Elloh when the score was 1-1.

While the World Cup chase continues, Ivory Coast can still qualify through the inter-confederation play-offs if they succeed in their next match against the loser of Ghana versus Malawi. The semi-finalists from this Cup secure automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

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