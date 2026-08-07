African Nations Battle for Women's World Cup Glory at Wafcon

The Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco is at a critical juncture, serving as the continent's qualification path for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. Quarter-final action this weekend will determine which nations secure the four automatic World Cup spots.

Morocco and South Africa face off in Rabat, and this match will decide who continues directly to the World Cup. Meanwhile, Nigeria prepares to battle Cameroon in Casablanca as they aim for their 10th World Cup appearance. Malawi squares off against Ghana, poised to make history with their first potential World Cup qualification.

The tournament offers a second chance for the quarter-final losers through playoffs, culminating in possible qualification through inter-confederation events later this year. The semi-finalists will advance their claim for glory in Rabat, with the final scheduled for August 16.