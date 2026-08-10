Thrilling Finishes and Major Transfers Ignite Asian Football Scene

Aleksandar Cavric stole the show as Kashima Antlers edged out Yokohama F Marinos with a thrilling 4-3 victory. Cavric's late heroics in stoppage time sealed a memorable win, witnessed by a record crowd of 63,960 at Tokyo's National Stadium. This match marked the beginning of the newly restructured J.League season.

In China, Yunnan Yukun delivered a shock to CSL leaders Chengdu Rongcheng, winning 1-0. Oscar Maritu's decisive goal early in the second half cut Chengdu's lead to 13 points, offering a glimmer of hope for their rivals. Meanwhile, Dalian Yingbo secured a narrow victory over Liaoning Tieren, thanks to Nicolae Stanciu's early strike.

Meanwhile, Australia's Jackson Irvine made headlines by switching from Germany's St Pauli to Japan's Cerezo Osaka. The move comes as the K League title race intensifies; FC Seoul's draw with Gimcheon Sangu sees their lead trimmed. Ulsan HD capitalized, defeating Pohang Steelers and climbing into the second spot, while Jeonbuk Motors drops to third after losing to Jeju FC.