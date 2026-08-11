Kelly Slater's Epic Comeback: A Wildcard Triumph at Tahiti Pro

Kelly Slater has made an impressive entry into the third round of the Tahiti Pro on Monday. The 54-year-old surf legend overcame Brazil's Gabriel Medina at the challenging 2024 Paris Olympics venue in Teahupo'o.

Despite recent hip surgery and stepping back from full-time competition, Slater demonstrated his enduring skill, especially after his board broke during a powerful wipeout. He secured a 9.73 out of 10 with a remarkable performance in treacherous conditions.

The surfing icon dismissed critics questioning his wildcard entry as he looks forward to a clash with Jack Robinson, affirming Slater's undiminished competitive fire.