Kelly Slater's Epic Comeback: A Wildcard Triumph at Tahiti Pro
Kelly Slater advanced to the third round of the Tahiti Pro, overcoming Gabriel Medina and challenging waves at Teahupo'o. Despite hip surgery and recent retirement, Slater showed resilience with high scores. His performance silenced critics of his wildcard entry, marking a sensational return for the surfing legend.
- Country:
- United States
Kelly Slater has made an impressive entry into the third round of the Tahiti Pro on Monday. The 54-year-old surf legend overcame Brazil's Gabriel Medina at the challenging 2024 Paris Olympics venue in Teahupo'o.
Despite recent hip surgery and stepping back from full-time competition, Slater demonstrated his enduring skill, especially after his board broke during a powerful wipeout. He secured a 9.73 out of 10 with a remarkable performance in treacherous conditions.
The surfing icon dismissed critics questioning his wildcard entry as he looks forward to a clash with Jack Robinson, affirming Slater's undiminished competitive fire.