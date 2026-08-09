Surfing Sensation: Kelly Slater's Epic Comeback at Tahiti Pro

Surfing legend Kelly Slater showcased his enduring prowess at the Tahiti Pro by achieving the top heat score despite challenging conditions. The 54-year-old secured his spot in the next round, rekindling surf-rivalries and underlining his status as a formidable competitor in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 11:46 IST
Surfing Sensation: Kelly Slater's Epic Comeback at Tahiti Pro
  • Country:
  • France

Surfing icon Kelly Slater demonstrated his undiminished skills at the Tahiti Pro, recording the highest heat score on Saturday amidst tumultuous waves. The 54-year-old, who stepped back from full-time competition in 2024, impressed with a 16.23 out of 20 score, advancing to a much-anticipated matchup with Brazil's Gabriel Medina.

Despite challenging conditions, with unpredictable swells and strong cross-shore winds, Slater's performance was reminiscent of riding a bike, though he admitted Teahupo'o's ferocity was a stark reminder of the ocean's power. Notably, Teahupo'o also hosted the 2024 Olympic surfing event.

Competitors including South Africa's Matthew McGillivray faced punishing conditions, yet Slater excelled, securing a near-perfect 9 for a remarkable tube ride. Local star Kauli Vaast, an Olympic gold medalist, also stood out before weather conditions halted the day's heats, promising more intense waves to come.

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