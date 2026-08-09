Surfing Sensation: Kelly Slater's Epic Comeback at Tahiti Pro

Surfing icon Kelly Slater demonstrated his undiminished skills at the Tahiti Pro, recording the highest heat score on Saturday amidst tumultuous waves. The 54-year-old, who stepped back from full-time competition in 2024, impressed with a 16.23 out of 20 score, advancing to a much-anticipated matchup with Brazil's Gabriel Medina.

Despite challenging conditions, with unpredictable swells and strong cross-shore winds, Slater's performance was reminiscent of riding a bike, though he admitted Teahupo'o's ferocity was a stark reminder of the ocean's power. Notably, Teahupo'o also hosted the 2024 Olympic surfing event.

Competitors including South Africa's Matthew McGillivray faced punishing conditions, yet Slater excelled, securing a near-perfect 9 for a remarkable tube ride. Local star Kauli Vaast, an Olympic gold medalist, also stood out before weather conditions halted the day's heats, promising more intense waves to come.