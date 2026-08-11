Funding and Football: Oceania's Challenge Amid FIFA's Internal Struggle

Former Papua New Guinea player Alex Davani critiques the global soccer funding system, stressing its discretionary nature puts smaller federations at risk. He urges reform amid FIFA's internal discord, emphasizing the need for leadership that understands Oceania's unique challenges such as high travel costs and climate change impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 14:32 IST
Funding and Football: Oceania's Challenge Amid FIFA's Internal Struggle
  • Country:
  • Papua New Guinea

Former Papua New Guinea international Alex Davani has raised concerns about the global soccer funding system, describing it as flawed and risky for smaller federations. In the midst of FIFA's turmoil, he highlights that these federations fear losing essential funding critical for their operations.

Once a deputy general secretary of Football Australia, Davani suggests the FIFA funding mechanism lacks entitlement structure, bringing uncertainty and dependence on discretion. He discusses the situation of the 11-member Oceania federation, which stands in a precarious position amidst the internal conflict at FIFA.

With funding substantially increased during Gianni Infantino’s tenure, Oceania federations benefit yet face challenges such as climate change and travel expenses. Davani calls for leaders to focus on developing local talents and resolving issues for sustained growth in regional football.

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