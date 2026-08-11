Funding and Football: Oceania's Challenge Amid FIFA's Internal Struggle

Former Papua New Guinea international Alex Davani has raised concerns about the global soccer funding system, describing it as flawed and risky for smaller federations. In the midst of FIFA's turmoil, he highlights that these federations fear losing essential funding critical for their operations.

Once a deputy general secretary of Football Australia, Davani suggests the FIFA funding mechanism lacks entitlement structure, bringing uncertainty and dependence on discretion. He discusses the situation of the 11-member Oceania federation, which stands in a precarious position amidst the internal conflict at FIFA.

With funding substantially increased during Gianni Infantino’s tenure, Oceania federations benefit yet face challenges such as climate change and travel expenses. Davani calls for leaders to focus on developing local talents and resolving issues for sustained growth in regional football.