Global Football Rift: Calls for Leadership Change at FIFA
UEFA, AFC, and CONCACAF criticized FIFA President Gianni Infantino over his conduct in a failed proposal to sell World Cup commercial rights. They demand an independent review, urging leadership that serves football rather than commands it. Infantino faces opposition, but some regions continue to support him.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Major football confederations UEFA, AFC, and CONCACAF have jointly criticized FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The open letter accuses him of breaking trust through deception regarding a controversial proposal to sell part of the World Cup commercial rights.
The confederations are calling for a fully independent review, urging for unity and leadership that genuinely serves the football community. Infantino faces increased opposition, with calls for change at the helm of FIFA.
Despite the backlash, Infantino maintains some support, particularly from African and South American regions. The controversy spotlights a growing divide in global football governance.
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