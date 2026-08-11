Sports News Roundup: Rain Delays, Deals, and Debates Shake the Field

The world of sports witnessed a whirlwind of events recently, from weather disruptions to significant player movements. In Montreal, rain led to the rescheduling of the Canadian Open men's quarter-finals, pushing the Masters 1000 tournament into a tighter schedule.

The New England Patriots have secured tight end Hunter Henry with a two-year, $16 million extension, aiming to fortify their lineup. In baseball, Brett Baty's grand slam spurred the Mets to victory against the Braves, ending Atlanta's winning streak and reshaping the current series.

In governance, FIFA's Infantino faces criticism from UEFA, AFC, and CONCACAF over a World Cup stake proposal, highlighting leadership challenges in football. Meanwhile, the NFL introduces new rules allowing designated staff members to initiate replay reviews, marking a tactical shift potential for head coaches.