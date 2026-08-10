UEFA, AFC, and CONCACAF Challenge Infantino's Leadership Amid FIFA Crisis

UEFA, AFC, and CONCACAF have issued an open letter criticizing FIFA President Gianni Infantino over his handling of a proposed sale of commercial rights to the World Cup, calling for an independent review. They are investigating alternative competitions and warn against future similar schemes by FIFA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 15:38 IST
UEFA, AFC, and CONCACAF Challenge Infantino's Leadership Amid FIFA Crisis
Infantino
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Top football confederations UEFA, AFC, and CONCACAF have criticized FIFA President Gianni Infantino in an open letter, accusing him of breaking trust with a proposal to sell commercial rights of the World Cup. The plan, now abandoned, prompted calls for an independent review of Infantino's leadership.

Sources suggest the letter served as a chance for Infantino, seeking re-election, to step down gracefully. UEFA, AFC, and CONCACAF have even considered boycotting FIFA tournaments but hope for assurances against similar future proposals. Infantino, accused of placing personal interests above collective goals, now faces criticism and a potential leadership challenge.

The confederations' dissatisfaction was compounded by a chaotic emergency FIFA meeting in Morocco. Amid this, Infantino's support remains divided, with some federations backing him, while others have withdrawn their support. The leadership's credibility is under scrutiny, and FIFA faces pressure for a transparent investigation.

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