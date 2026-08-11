Under-20 Women's World Cup Sparks Controversy Amid FIFA Boycott Backlash

In an unexpected turn of events, New Zealand and France have confirmed their participation in the upcoming Under-20 Women's World Cup, scheduled to be held in Poland next month. This announcement comes despite a looming boycott by UEFA's member associations against FIFA, following contentious proposals from FIFA's president, Gianni Infantino.

The dispute arose when Infantino suggested, and later abandoned, a plan to sell 20% of the World Cup's commercial rights to private investors, aiming to raise $4.2 billion. This proposal was met with widespread disapproval, highlighted by UEFA's strong stance on boycotting FIFA events and expressing a lack of confidence in Infantino's leadership.

Women's football could be the first casualty if these governance tensions escalate. However, preparations for the event in Poland continue unabated, with the Polish Football Federation confirming that all arrangements are on track, despite the ongoing controversy.