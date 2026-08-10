All Blacks Eye Redemption Against Sharks Amid Rainy Forecast
The New Zealand All Blacks look to improve their game against the Sharks in their South Africa tour, following challenges faced against the Stormers. Captain Luke Jacobson highlights the need for better scrummaging and handling aerial pressure, particularly as rain is forecasted, challenging their pace-oriented play.
- Country:
- New Zealand
The New Zealand All Blacks are set to tackle the Sharks on Tuesday, seeking redemption after a challenging opener on their South Africa tour against the Stormers.
Luke Jacobson, captaining the side, pointed out that while the All Blacks showcased speed in their 38-21 triumph, their forwards faced a tough battle, struggling with scrummaging.
Amid expected rain, improving individual skills and adapting to aerial challenges remain key for the team as they face a lineup closer to the upcoming tests against South Africa.