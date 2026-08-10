All Blacks Eye Redemption Against Sharks Amid Rainy Forecast

The New Zealand All Blacks are set to tackle the Sharks on Tuesday, seeking redemption after a challenging opener on their South Africa tour against the Stormers.

Luke Jacobson, captaining the side, pointed out that while the All Blacks showcased speed in their 38-21 triumph, their forwards faced a tough battle, struggling with scrummaging.

Amid expected rain, improving individual skills and adapting to aerial challenges remain key for the team as they face a lineup closer to the upcoming tests against South Africa.