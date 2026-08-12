Injury Updates and Strategic Moves: Today's Top Sports Headlines

Today's top sports headlines provide a comprehensive look at recent developments. Notable among them, the New York Yankees placed right-handed pitcher Kervin Castro on the injured list, bringing promising rookie Bradley Hanner up from the minors. This strategic shift comes amid an intensified season where injuries are taking a toll.

Additionally, the Portland Thorns received a significant blow with Olivia Moultrie's season-ending ACL injury, which affects both her NWSL and international commitments. Meanwhile, baseball's Cincinnati Reds activated Nick Lodolo, aiming to enhance their playoff push, while managing injuries strategically.

Financial and organizational restructure announcements were also on the agenda, with the New York Yankees securing a mammoth $2.6 billion investment from Apollo Sports Capital, enhancing their financial standing significantly. This influx is posited to fuel future endeavors and debt management.