Australia Reveals Test Squad: Hazlewood In, Boland Out Against Bangladesh

Australia has unveiled its lineup for the first Test against Bangladesh, with seasoned fast bowler Josh Hazlewood making his comeback, taking over from Scott Boland. This move reunites the formidable pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Hazlewood. The announcement was confirmed on the eve of the Test by Australian captain Pat Cummins, who emphasized Hazlewood's return after an eight-month hiatus from the Test arena.

Nathan Lyon also rejoins the squad, having recovered from a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the latter part of the Ashes series. Meanwhile, all-rounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster have retained their places in the side. Despite his exclusion, Boland, pivotal in all five Ashes Tests last summer, remains a critical component in Australia's long-term plans amid a packed Test schedule over the coming year.

The first Test will be held from August 13 to 17 at Marrara Stadium in Darwin, followed by the second Test from August 22 to 26 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. This two-match series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 cycle, with Australia currently second and Bangladesh fourth in the standings. Australia's lineup features Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood. The Bangladesh squad is led by Najmul Hossain Shanto with key players like Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mushfiqur Rahim.