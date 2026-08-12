Danny Lamb Retires Early Due to Spinal Injury at 30

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Sussex all-rounder Danny Lamb has announced his retirement from professional cricket at just 30 years old. Lamb's decision follows a severe spinal cord injury caused by a neck disc herniation sustained earlier this season, as reported by Sussex Cricket's website.

Lamb, who transitioned to Sussex from Lancashire in 2023, significantly contributed to Sussex's achievements in the County Championship and Vitality Blast in 2024. Despite his vital role, an injury on June 7 cut his season short. Reflecting on his career, Lamb expressed gratitude, acknowledging Lancashire for fulfilling his childhood ambitions and Sussex for their unwavering support.

While retiring was tough, Lamb determined it necessary for his health, expressing appreciation to his teammates, coaches, and supporters. He leaves cricket with pride, cherishing memories such as two Second Division Championship victories and Finals Days with Lancashire, while looking forward to life beyond the game.