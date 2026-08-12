International Coalition Eyes Hezbollah Disarmament Verification in Lebanon

Israel and Lebanon are in talks to involve international partners in verifying Hezbollah's disarmament. Britain, Italy, Switzerland, and Indonesia have emerged as potential contributors to a proposed mechanism discussed during recent U.S.-mediated negotiations in Rome.

The talks are aimed at implementing a June agreement linking Israel's phased withdrawal from Lebanon to the disarmament of Hezbollah. Foreign troops would potentially be deployed to observe or take part in inspections in southern Lebanon, focusing on areas freed from weapons, including private homes.

While discussions on the role and mandate of foreign involvement are in early stages, both nations are navigating challenges related to operational logistics, search permissions, and international oversight, which could shape the geopolitical dynamics in the region.