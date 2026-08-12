Cadillac's Surprise Leadership Overhaul: Marcin Budkowski Takes the Helm

Marcin Budkowski has replaced Graeme Lowdon as the principal of Cadillac's Formula One team midway through the season. Despite reliability issues, Cadillac aims to boost performance by bringing in Budkowski, a seasoned engineer with experience at top teams like Ferrari and McLaren, to guide long-term competitive development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 23:13 IST
Cadillac's Surprise Leadership Overhaul: Marcin Budkowski Takes the Helm
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In a major shake-up, Cadillac's Formula One team announced the replacement of founding principal Graeme Lowdon with renowned engineer Marcin Budkowski. The move comes midway through the season after planned reorganization behind the scenes. Budkowski is expected to steer the team toward competitiveness despite initial challenges.

Budkowski, aged 49, brings a wealth of experience from prior roles with Ferrari, McLaren, and the FIA. Lowdon, who led the team from its inception, helped Cadillac secure its position as the sport's 11th team. Despite recent technical challenges, Cadillac has outpaced Aston Martin in performance, thanks to experienced drivers.

As the new principal, Budkowski's strategic leadership is anticipated to fuel the team’s long-term success. His appointment aligns with Cadillac's transition from its foundational phase to focusing on enhanced racing performance. The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on August 23 will be his first challenge in the role.

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