Cadillac F1: Changing Gears with New Leadership

Cadillac's Formula One team has undergone a leadership change, appointing Marcin Budkowski as the new team principal. Replacing Graeme Lowdon, this move is part of a strategic plan aimed at improving the team's long-term performance. Budkowski brings extensive industry experience to help drive the team's future success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 20:29 IST
Cadillac F1: Changing Gears with New Leadership
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Cadillac has announced a change in leadership for their Formula One team, introducing Marcin Budkowski as the new head. The change follows a strategic plan aimed at enhancing the team's competitive performance. Budkowski comes with a wealth of experience, having previously worked with prominent teams like Ferrari and McLaren.

The former team principal, Graeme Lowdon, played a crucial role in getting Cadillac onto the grid, but the team continues challenging times. Budkowski's appointment marks a new chapter in Cadillac's journey, as the team works towards securing its first championship points.

Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss expressed confidence in Budkowski's ability to lead the team into a successful future, emphasizing his technical expertise and leadership qualities. The team's focus will now shift towards optimizing performance ahead of the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix.

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