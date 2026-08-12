Cadillac F1: Changing Gears with New Leadership
Cadillac's Formula One team has undergone a leadership change, appointing Marcin Budkowski as the new team principal. Replacing Graeme Lowdon, this move is part of a strategic plan aimed at improving the team's long-term performance. Budkowski brings extensive industry experience to help drive the team's future success.
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Cadillac has announced a change in leadership for their Formula One team, introducing Marcin Budkowski as the new head. The change follows a strategic plan aimed at enhancing the team's competitive performance. Budkowski comes with a wealth of experience, having previously worked with prominent teams like Ferrari and McLaren.
The former team principal, Graeme Lowdon, played a crucial role in getting Cadillac onto the grid, but the team continues challenging times. Budkowski's appointment marks a new chapter in Cadillac's journey, as the team works towards securing its first championship points.
Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss expressed confidence in Budkowski's ability to lead the team into a successful future, emphasizing his technical expertise and leadership qualities. The team's focus will now shift towards optimizing performance ahead of the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix.