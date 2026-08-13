Eclipse Fever: Shadows and Spectacles in Spain and Iceland

A breathtaking total solar eclipse swept across northern Spain and parts of Iceland, captivating spectators on Wednesday evening by casting regions into brief darkness. The astronomical event prompted large crowds and extensive security operations, as Spain expected up to 6 million visitors in viewing hotspots.

In Buitrago de Lozoya, a northern district of Madrid, viewers cheered as the dramatic spectacle unveiled Baily's beads, illuminating the horizon for a fleeting minute. Spain deployed 25,000 police officers and almost 100 aircraft to maintain safety. Observers in Reykjavik witnessed the elusive phenomenon despite cloudy skies obscuring it centrally.

The eclipse enthralled casual viewers and 'eclipse chasers', enthusiasts who travel globally to experience totality. This event marked the first such occurrence in Western Europe in 27 years, setting the stage for future eclipses, including the upcoming Iberian Eclipse Trio. Both countries capitalized on the event to promote less-visited regions and manage large-scale tourism.