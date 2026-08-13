In the realm of meteorology, China's innovative approach to weather forecasting is making headlines. As Typhoon Dolphin threatened the Chinese coast, artificial intelligence models joined forces with conventional systems, showcasing the country's significant advancements in weather predictions.

Among the cutting-edge technologies are AI models developed by prominent Chinese institutions, including Shanghai AI Laboratory's Fengwu, Huawei's Pangu, and Fudan University's Fuxi. These AI systems reportedly deliver forecasts faster and match, if not exceed, the accuracy of traditional methods.

This development signifies China's emergence as a leader in the ongoing race to enhance weather prediction capabilities, a critical factor as the world faces increasingly severe climate-driven weather events.