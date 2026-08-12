Rybakina's Remarkable Comeback: From Set Down to Victory

Elena Rybakina, the second seed, showcased her resilience by coming from a set and a break down to defeat Naomi Osaka in the Canadian Open quarter-final held in Toronto on Tuesday. She secured a 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 triumph.

Rybakina, winner of the 2022 Wimbledon and 2026 Australian Open titles, will face fourth seed Coco Gauff for a spot in the final. Gauff progressed without playing a match after Belinda Bencic withdrew due to a hip injury.

The thrilling match highlighted Rybakina's determination as she rallied from a deficit, turning the game in her favor with remarkable plays and securing her victory in two hours and 33 minutes.