Rybakina's Remarkable Comeback: From Set Down to Victory

Elena Rybakina staged a thrilling comeback against Naomi Osaka in the Canadian Open quarter-final, overcoming a set and a break deficit to secure a 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 victory. Rybakina will face Coco Gauff in the semi-final, following Gauff's advancement due to Belinda Bencic’s withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 08:54 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 08:54 IST
Rybakina's Remarkable Comeback: From Set Down to Victory
Elena Rybakina
  • Country:
  • Canada

Elena Rybakina, the second seed, showcased her resilience by coming from a set and a break down to defeat Naomi Osaka in the Canadian Open quarter-final held in Toronto on Tuesday. She secured a 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 triumph.

Rybakina, winner of the 2022 Wimbledon and 2026 Australian Open titles, will face fourth seed Coco Gauff for a spot in the final. Gauff progressed without playing a match after Belinda Bencic withdrew due to a hip injury.

The thrilling match highlighted Rybakina's determination as she rallied from a deficit, turning the game in her favor with remarkable plays and securing her victory in two hours and 33 minutes.

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