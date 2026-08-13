WTA's Controversial Sex-Testing Policy Faces Backlash

The Sport & Rights Alliance urges the Women's Tennis Association to abandon its sex-testing policy, arguing it's discriminatory. The policy requires female players to undergo a gene test to verify biological sex, sparking debate among athletes and advocacy groups about its implications on players' rights and dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 20:52 IST
WTA's Controversial Sex-Testing Policy Faces Backlash
  • Country:
  • United States

The Sport & Rights Alliance has urged the Women's Tennis Association to abandon its controversial sex-testing policy, labeling it discriminatory. The WTA recently announced a requirement for female players to undergo a gene test to verify biological sex, sparking debate and concern among athletes and advocacy groups.

Andrea Florence, executive director of the Sport & Rights Alliance, contends that although the WTA may have good intentions, the policy risks stigmatizing women and girls in tennis. No official comment was received from the WTA, according to Reuters.

The policy aligns with the International Olympic Committee's stance, which mandates a one-time gender test for eligibility in women's events. Despite this, advocacy groups argue that it compromises the safety and dignity of players on the tour.

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