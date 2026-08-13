Bangladesh Stuns Australia in Historic Test Match Debut

Bangladesh marked their first Test cricket appearance in Australia in 23 years with a commanding performance, dismissing the world’s top-ranked team for under 200 runs. Hasan Mahmud led the charge with an impressive six-wicket haul, while Bangladesh's batsmen showed resilience to end the day at 96 for one.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 13:50 IST
Bangladesh Stuns Australia in Historic Test Match Debut
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Bangladesh relished their long-awaited return to Test cricket in Australia after 23 years by delivering a strong performance on the opening day in Darwin. They restricted the world’s top-ranked team to 198 runs, thanks to a stunning six-wicket performance by Hasan Mahmud.

Steve Smith’s respectable 71 aside, Australia struggled against the impressive pace attack, with opener Jake Weatherald failing to capitalize on his start. Australia’s batting woes raised questions about Cameron Green’s position in the team.

Despite the dismissal of Shadman Islam by Mitchell Starc, Bangladesh’s top order demonstrated resilience through Tanzid Hasan and Mominul Haque's partnership, ending the day at a promising 96 for one.

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