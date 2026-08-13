Bangladesh's Historic Bowling Blitz in Test Cricket Against Australia

Bangladesh made an unforgettable impression on the inaugural day of the Test series against Australia, celebrating their return to Australian Test cricket after 23 years with a commanding performance. Highlighting the occasion, Hasan Mahmud delivered an exceptional display of pace bowling, claiming six wickets for 55 runs at Marrara Oval, effectively diminishing the hosts to a total of 198, their lowest innings to date against the South Asian country.

Steve Smith's valiant performance, scoring 71 before tea, stood alone amidst a disappointing batting display by Australia. Despite winning the toss and opting to bat, Captain Pat Cummins' decision didn’t pay off, with his team unable to break past Bangladesh's determined bowling—a setback personally echoed by opener Jake Weatherald and all-rounder Cameron Green, whose failures added to Australia's woes.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s batsmen showed resilience, with opener Tanzid Hasan and Mominul Haque steering the team to stumps with a 60-run partnership. Their performance ensured Bangladesh ended day one in a dominant position, well ahead of Australia, despite Mitchell Starc's record-breaking moment by becoming the leading wicket-taker among left-arm bowlers with 434 wickets.