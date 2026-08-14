Banyana Banyana Beat Nigeria to Keep World Cup Dream Alive

Banyana Banyana have moved a step closer to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup after claiming a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Nigeria at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, on Thursday.

The win secured South Africa a place in the FIFA playoff tournament, where the team will have another opportunity to book a ticket to next year's global showpiece in Brazil. The result against one of Africa's strongest women's football teams gives Banyana renewed momentum as they prepare for the final stage of their qualification journey.

Kgatlana breaks the deadlock

Thembi Kgatlana gave South Africa the breakthrough in the 56th minute, finishing a well-worked move after Hilda Magaia supplied the pass that opened the Nigerian defence.

The goal rewarded Banyana for their persistence and placed Nigeria under growing pressure as the match entered its final stages. South Africa continued searching for opportunities rather than sitting on the narrow advantage, a decision that paid off when captain Refiloe Jane doubled the lead in the 77th minute.

According to the South African Football Association (SAFA), Jane struck from the edge of the penalty area and found the net to put Banyana Banyana 2-0 ahead, giving the team valuable breathing room during a tense finish.

Swart stands firm under Nigerian pressure

Nigeria managed to pull one goal back, but goalkeeper Kaylin Swart produced a commanding performance to prevent the opposition from completing a comeback.

Her series of important saves proved crucial as Nigeria pushed for an equaliser, earning Swart the Woman of the Match award. Banyana eventually protected their advantage until the final whistle, sealing a 2-1 result that keeps their World Cup ambitions firmly on track.

The victory also underlined South Africa's ability to deliver under pressure against elite African opposition, with goals at one end of the pitch supported by a disciplined defensive performance and Swart's decisive work in goal.

November playoffs offer final World Cup route

Banyana Banyana will now turn their attention to the next stage of FIFA's qualification process, scheduled to take place in November 2026.

SAFA said the playoff phase will feature two teams from Africa, two from Asia and one team each from Oceania and South America, creating another demanding international test for the South Africans.

A successful playoff campaign would send Banyana Banyana to Brazil for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup and give the team another chance to compete on women's football's biggest stage. Thursday's victory means that opportunity remains within reach, with the November fixtures now standing between South Africa and World Cup qualification.