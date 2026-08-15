Granada Earthquake Shakes Southern Spain
A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Granada, Southern Spain, causing damage to houses and cars but no reported injuries. Andalusian authorities declared an emergency, advising residents to remain calm and avoid unnecessary building entries. Emergency services rescued people from damaged structures.
- Country:
- Spain
An earthquake of magnitude 5 rattled the southern Spanish city of Granada early Saturday morning, causing structural damage but sparing any injuries.
The seismic event struck just after 1 a.m., affecting the metropolitan area of Alhendin. Local television program TVE showed images of debris and damaged vehicles in the tourist-favored city.
The Andalusian regional government declared an emergency, with Vice-President Antonio Sanz Cabello advising residents to remain indoors and exercise caution around exterior building structures.
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