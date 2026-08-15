Granada Earthquake Shakes Southern Spain

An earthquake of magnitude 5 rattled the southern Spanish city of Granada early Saturday morning, causing structural damage but sparing any injuries.

The seismic event struck just after 1 a.m., affecting the metropolitan area of Alhendin. Local television program TVE showed images of debris and damaged vehicles in the tourist-favored city.

The Andalusian regional government declared an emergency, with Vice-President Antonio Sanz Cabello advising residents to remain indoors and exercise caution around exterior building structures.